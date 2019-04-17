EEUU tomará acciones contra gobiernos que apoyen a Maduro

abril 17, 2019 - 10:02 am

El consejero de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos, John Bolton, enfatizó este miércoles que la administración de Donald Trump continuará rompiendo vínculos con quienes “hayan contribuido a la caída de Venezuela”.

Mediante su cuenta de Twitter, Bolton expresó hace unos minutos que EEUU seguirá tomando acciones firmes “contra los regímenes que apuntalan a la dictadura fallida de Maduro”.

The Administration will continue to break the reprehensible links that have contributed to Venezuela's downfall. The United States will continue to take strong actions against regimes that prop up the failed Maduro dictatorship.

— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 17, 2019