EEUU tomará acciones contra gobiernos que apoyen a Maduro

  abril 17, 2019 - 10:02 am
EEUU continuará tomando acciones contra los gobiernos que apoyen a Maduro

El consejero de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos, John Bolton, enfatizó este miércoles  que la administración de Donald Trump continuará rompiendo vínculos con quienes “hayan contribuido a la caída de Venezuela”.

Mediante su cuenta de Twitter, Bolton expresó hace unos minutos que EEUU seguirá tomando acciones firmes “contra los regímenes que apuntalan a la dictadura fallida de Maduro”.

