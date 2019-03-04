Pence advierte a Maduro: Cualquier amenaza, violencia o intimidación contra Guaidó no será tolerada

marzo 4, 2019 - 12:52 pm

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, advirtió este lunes que cualquier amenaza contra la seguridad del líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó tendrá una “respuesta rápida”, en momentos en que el político llegaba a su país tras visitar varias naciones sudamericanas.

“Cualquier amenaza, violencia o intimidación contra él no va ser tolerada y se va a encontrar con una respuesta rápida”, dijo Pence en Twitter.

Se teme que Guaidó sea detenido por haber burlado una orden judicial que le prohibía salir de Venezuela.

.@JGuaido’s safe return to Venezuela is of the highest importance to the U.S. Any threats, violence, or intimidation against him will not be tolerated & will be met with swift response. The world is watching – Interim President Guaido must be allowed to re-enter Venezuela safely.

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) March 4, 2019