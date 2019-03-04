 Pence advierte a Maduro: Cualquier amenaza, violencia o intimidación contra Guaidó no será tolerada
  marzo 4, 2019 - 12:52 pm
Foto: Agencias

El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, advirtió este lunes que cualquier amenaza contra la seguridad del líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó tendrá una “respuesta rápida”, en momentos en que el político llegaba a su país tras visitar varias naciones sudamericanas.

“Cualquier amenaza, violencia o intimidación contra él no va ser tolerada y se va a encontrar con una respuesta rápida”, dijo Pence en Twitter.

Se teme que  Guaidó sea detenido por haber burlado una orden judicial que le prohibía salir de Venezuela.

 

 

