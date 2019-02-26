 Guaidó y Pence visitaron un almacén de ayuda humanitaria en Bogotá (+Fotos)
  febrero 26, 2019 - 1:45 pm
Estilo de Vida | Internacionales | Nacionales | Política

Guaidó y Pence visitaron un almacén de ayuda humanitaria en Bogotá (+Fotos)

ayuda humanitaria

Foto: Twitter

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN), quien se juramentó presidente interino de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó visitó junto al vicepresidente estadounidense, Mike Pence un almacén de ayuda humanitaria ayer lunes en Bogotá, Colombia.

La visita surgió en el marco de la cumbre del Grupo de Lima que tiene la crisis de Venezuela como eje central de la reunión.

Pence manifestó a través de su cuenta en Twitter: “Venezuela, estamos con ustedes y permanecemos con ustedes hasta que se restablezca la libertad. ¡Estamos con ustedes! #VenezuelaLibre”.

Durante el recorrido, Pence aseguró que junto al presidente Donald Trump, y con “el coraje del pueblo venezolano”, la “pesadilla de Venezuela terminará”. “Será nuevamente libre, su pueblo verá un nuevo nacimiento de la libertad”, agregó.

 

 

Noticia al Día 

 

No olvides compartir en >>