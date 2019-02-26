Guaidó y Pence visitaron un almacén de ayuda humanitaria en Bogotá (+Fotos)

febrero 26, 2019 - 1:45 pm

El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN), quien se juramentó presidente interino de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó visitó junto al vicepresidente estadounidense, Mike Pence un almacén de ayuda humanitaria ayer lunes en Bogotá, Colombia.

La visita surgió en el marco de la cumbre del Grupo de Lima que tiene la crisis de Venezuela como eje central de la reunión.

Pence manifestó a través de su cuenta en Twitter: “Venezuela, estamos con ustedes y permanecemos con ustedes hasta que se restablezca la libertad. ¡Estamos con ustedes! #VenezuelaLibre”.

Durante el recorrido, Pence aseguró que junto al presidente Donald Trump, y con “el coraje del pueblo venezolano”, la “pesadilla de Venezuela terminará”. “Será nuevamente libre, su pueblo verá un nuevo nacimiento de la libertad”, agregó.

With faith in those advancing freedom, the resolve of our @POTUS and the American people, the courage of the Venezuelan people: Venezuela’s nightmare will end, Venezuela will again be free, her people will see a “new birth of freedom,” in a nation reborn to libertad. pic.twitter.com/5VBMLXoFiX

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 25, 2019