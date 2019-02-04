El desnudo total de Kendall Jenner en la revista Vogue +(Fotos)

febrero 4, 2019 - 1:28 pm

Kendall Jenner ha sido retratada totalmente desnuda para Vogue Italia, baja las órdenes del reconocido fotógrafo Mert Alas, quien compartió un adelanto de la producción en Instagram.

En la provocadora imagen, la modelo estadounidense de 23 años muestra su envidiable figura mientras posa contra el marco de una puerta. De espaldas a la cámara, Kendall aparece sin ropa y solo luciendo unos tacones altos blancos y unos guantes amarillos.

La estrella de Keeping Up With The Kardashias también parece estar usando unas medias transparentes, completando el look con aretes y un maquillaje fuerte que marca su rostro.

El ángel de la marca de lencería de Victoria´s Secret previamente compartió una fotografía de su portada en Vogue Italia, afirmando que era una de sus “sesiones favoritas” .

Con información de Infobae

