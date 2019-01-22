Oscar 2019: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia

Los miembros de la Academia han elegido. Lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica ya ha sido seleccionado y este martes la lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2019 finalmente se dio a conocer.
La mexicana “Roma” (de Alfonso Cuarón) -tras recibir reconocimientos en los Globos de Oro y los Critics’ Choice Awards- es la favorita de la jornada en la que también podrían dar la sorpresa “Green Book”, de Peter Farrelly, y “A Star is Born”, de Bradley Cooper.
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali
Adam Driver
Sam Elliott
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
Mejor actriz de reparto
Marina de Tavira (Roma)
Regina King (If Beale Stret Could Talk)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Rachel Weis (The Favourite)
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary
Mary Queen of Scots
Mejor edición
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Mejor banda sonora
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Mejor corto de animación
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Mejor película corta de acción real
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Mejor edición de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quite Place
Roma
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Mejor actor
Christian Bale
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Rami Malek
Viggo Mortensen
Mejor actriz
Yalitza Aparicio
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
Mejor película de animación
Incredibles 2
Ile of Dogs
Mirai
Ralhp Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse
Mejor fotografía
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Mejor dirección
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
Mejor documental
Free Solo
Hale County this morning, this evening
Minding the gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Mejor cortometraje documental
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night At The Garden
Period. end of sentence
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Mejor película
Black Panther
Blackkklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Mejores efectos especiales
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Mejor guión adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Blackkklansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Mejor guión original
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Mejor canción
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins
Shallow, A Star is Born
When a Cowboy, The Balld of Buster
Mejor diseño de producción
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
LO QUE DICEN LAS PREDICCIONES
Antes del anuncio de nominados a los Oscar 2019, los medios especializados han hecho sus vaticinios para las categorías principales.
Para “Usa Today” estos serían los resultados:
Mejor película: “A Star is Born”, “Roma”, “Green Book”, “BlacKkKlansman”, “Vice”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Crazy Rich Asians” o “Black Panther”, “The Favourite”, “A Quiet Place y If Beale Street Could Talk”.
Mejor actor: Christian Bale (Vice), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Bradley Cooper (A star is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun).
Mejor actriz: Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born),
Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) y Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade).
Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Sam Rockwell (Vice), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther).
Mejor actriz de reparto: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Claire Foy (First Man), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians).
Mejor director: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Adam McKay (Vice),Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) y Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War).
Para “The Wrap” el panorama sería:
Mejor película: Roma, A Star is Born, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Black Panther, Vice, If Beale Street Could Talk, Bohemian Rhapsody y First Man.
Mejor director: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War) y Adam McKay (Vice).
Mejor actor: Christian Bale (Vice), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Bradley Cooper, (A Star Is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed).
Mejor actriz: Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma).
Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman).
Mejor actriz de reparto: Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Claire Foy (First Man).
EL DATO
La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar 2019 se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero. La gala, hasta el momento, no tiene conductor confirmado. Podría, incluso, según reportes de la prensa, realizarse este año sin anfitrión.
