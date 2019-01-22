Oscar 2019: revisa la lista completa de nominados a los premios de la Academia

enero 22, 2019 - 10:13 am

Los miembros de la Academia han elegido. Lo mejor de la industria cinematográfica ya ha sido seleccionado y este martes la lista de nominados a los premios Oscar 2019 finalmente se dio a conocer.

La mexicana “Roma” (de Alfonso Cuarón) -tras recibir reconocimientos en los Globos de Oro y los Critics’ Choice Awards- es la favorita de la jornada en la que también podrían dar la sorpresa “Green Book”, de Peter Farrelly, y “A Star is Born”, de Bradley Cooper.

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali

Adam Driver

Sam Elliott

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

Mejor actriz de reparto

Marina de Tavira (Roma)

Regina King (If Beale Stret Could Talk)

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weis (The Favourite)

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary

Mary Queen of Scots

Mejor edición

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Mejor banda sonora

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Mejor corto de animación

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Mejor película corta de acción real

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Mejor edición de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quite Place

Roma

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Mejor actor

Christian Bale

Bradley Cooper

Willem Dafoe

Rami Malek

Viggo Mortensen

Mejor actriz

Yalitza Aparicio

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2

Ile of Dogs

Mirai

Ralhp Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse

Mejor fotografía

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Mejor dirección

Spike Lee

Pawel Pawlikowski

Yorgos Lanthimos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adam McKay

Mejor documental

Free Solo

Hale County this morning, this evening

Minding the gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Mejor cortometraje documental

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night At The Garden

Period. end of sentence

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Mejor película

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

​A Star is Born

Vice

Mejores efectos especiales

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor guión adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Blackkklansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Mejor guión original

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Mejor canción

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins

Shallow, A Star is Born

When a Cowboy, The Balld of Buster

Mejor diseño de producción

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

LO QUE DICEN LAS PREDICCIONES

Antes del anuncio de nominados a los Oscar 2019, los medios especializados han hecho sus vaticinios para las categorías principales.

Para “Usa Today” estos serían los resultados:

Mejor película: “A Star is Born”, “Roma”, “Green Book”, “BlacKkKlansman”, “Vice”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Crazy Rich Asians” o “Black Panther”, “The Favourite”, “A Quiet Place y If Beale Street Could Talk”.

Mejor actor: Christian Bale (Vice), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Bradley Cooper (A star is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun).

Mejor actriz: Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born),

Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) y Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade).

Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Sam Rockwell (Vice), Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther).

Mejor actriz de reparto: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Claire Foy (First Man), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians).

Mejor director: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Adam McKay (Vice),Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite), Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) y Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War).

Para “The Wrap” el panorama sería:

Mejor película: Roma, A Star is Born, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Black Panther, Vice, If Beale Street Could Talk, Bohemian Rhapsody y First Man.

Mejor director: Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War) y Adam McKay (Vice).

Mejor actor: Christian Bale (Vice), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Bradley Cooper, (A Star Is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed).

Mejor actriz: Glenn Close (The Wife), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma).

Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali (Green Book) Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman).

Mejor actriz de reparto: Amy Adams (Vice), Emma Stone (The Favourite), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Claire Foy (First Man).

EL DATO

La ceremonia de entrega de los Oscar 2019 se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero. La gala, hasta el momento, no tiene conductor confirmado. Podría, incluso, según reportes de la prensa, realizarse este año sin anfitrión.

