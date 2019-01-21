Brittni de la Mora, la actriz porno que prefirió predicar la palabra de Dios (+FOTOS)

Brittni de la Mora, quien alguna vez fue conocida como Jenna Presley, dirige actualmente una iglesia evangélica en San Diego, Estados Unidos, donde dicta charlas sobre Dios.
Esta mujer estuvo en la industria pornográfica durante 10 años y, cada mes ganaba entre 30.000 y 40.000 dólares. Aunque luego aseguró que “el dinero no llena el alma” y lo más importante para ella es su relación con Jesús.
Sobre su cambio de vida, Brittni ha manifestado que a pesar de que tenía una carrera exitosa en el porno, no se sentía en paz. Se había vuelto adicta a la cocaína y a la heroína, se había contagiado de gonorrea y tenía pensamientos suicidas.
En esos días de descontrol, donde también había alcohol de por medio, Brittni se volvió anoréxica. Esto ocurrió luego de que un director le dijera que estaba demasiado gorda y que debía bajar de peso, lo que hizo que se sintiera “devastada”.
Desde entonces, la exactriz porno empezó a cambiar tras hacerle una llamada a su abuela, quien de inmediato la ayudó: llevó a Brittni de La Mora hasta San Diego, donde empezó a asistir a una iglesia cristiana.
Gracias a esa decisión, Brittni finalmente dejó la pornografía y conoció a Richard de la Mora, su actual esposo y líder de la iglesia que ahora ambos dirigen. El hombre, con quien contrajo matrimonio en 2016, dice estar “más que orgulloso” de la transformación de su esposa.
A continuación puedes ver fotos de cómo lucía antes Brittni de la Mora y cómo se ve ahora:
I live for healthy food! Like this delicious fresh squeezed juice. However, there was a time in my life when eating healthy wasn’t apart of my regimen. In fear of gaining weight, I would deprive myself of much needed healthy calories and then out of starvation would binge on the worst types of foods – cookies, ice cream etc. Many years ago, my health was out of control because my emotional state was also out of control. I began to desire taking good care of myself physically when I got right emotionally and spiritually. The three have a way of weaving themselves together. I meet a lot of people who say they can’t control what they eat…. the truth is, you can! We all can. It’s just that somewhere down the line you experienced heartbreak and rejection and somehow food became a comfort for you. If you want to gain control over what you eat, go back to that place of pain and ask God to heal you. External health often starts first internally.
Have you ever wanted something so badly you just couldn’t be happy without it? You know, when what you want eats at your mind all day long. You can’t stop thinking about it. You can’t stop talking about it. It’s almost as though you’re somehow living, breathing, and eating just for this strong desire to become a reality. Maybe you’ve felt this way when it comes to that relationship you desperately want to be in. That baby you fervently pray for, but have yet to see. Or, an opportunity that by faith, you truly believe is yours, but by sight is far from yours. I can totally relate to this feeling. With this feeling comes mental chaos and certainly no peace. Because we want something so bad, we can’t be happy without it. That’s no way to live because we miss many precious moments that just pass us by because we are too focused on what we don’t have, rather than praising God for what we do have. Regardless of where you find yourself in life, there is someone who would give anything to be in your shoes! Instead of focusing on what God has yet to do in your life, let’s thank Him for what He has already done. When we take delight in the Lord He gives us the desires of our hearts, because He has every intention of fulfilling them. Today, surrender that thing that’s been bringing you down. You might have to surrender it over-and-over again, but do it anyway. Sometimes circumstances in life aren’t just one, “I trust you Lord”. Sometimes it takes 30 times a day. However many times it takes for you to surrender to get your mind to believe that You Can Be Happy with or without “that thing”, do it. Nothing should dictate our joy. Plus, fear and worry are too great of a burden for us to bare.
Agencias
Noticia al Día