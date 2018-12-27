Nacho aterrizó en Venezuela y así se dejó ver (+Video)

El cantante venezolano Ignacio Mendoza “Nacho”, pisó suelo venezolano.
“Entiendan las razones por las cuales estoy aquí, me siento muy bien y ya estoy en la calle” fue el primer anuncio público del cantante.
View this post on Instagram
Como lo había dicho, @nacho llegó a Venezuela. Como él dijo: por la Reconciliación!!! Esperamos que pueda volver a salir sin problemas. Estaremos pendiente! #venezuela #nacho
A post shared by Sergio Novelli (@sergionovelli) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:05pm PST
Como lo había dicho, @nacho llegó a Venezuela. Como él dijo: por la Reconciliación!!! Esperamos que pueda volver a salir sin problemas. Estaremos pendiente! #venezuela #nacho
A post shared by Sergio Novelli (@sergionovelli) on Dec 27, 2018 at 12:05pm PST