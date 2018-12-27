 Nacho aterrizó en Venezuela y así se dejó ver (+Video)
Farándula

El cantante venezolano Ignacio Mendoza “Nacho”, pisó suelo venezolano.

“Entiendan las razones por las cuales estoy aquí, me siento muy bien y ya estoy en la calle” fue el primer anuncio público del cantante.

