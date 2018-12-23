 Mira el regalito que te dejan estas modelos para la nochebuena
  diciembre 23, 2018 - 11:21 am
Estilo de Vida

Foto: @Bruluccas

Varias modelos internacionales incluyendo nuestra Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez han colgado imágenes en sus redes sociales en las que se puede admirar la belleza femenina a plenitud, horas antes de que llegue la nochebuena para compartir en familia.

Así que si eres de esos a los que Santa no les traerá regalos este año por “mal comportamiento” aquí te dejamos estas fotos para que deleites tu vista y consideres portarte mejor  el año entrante.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Almost Christmas 🎁☺️

Una publicación compartida de Bru (@bruluccas) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Baby girl back in your city. Don’t worry be leaving soon. 🐰 @playboy X @missguided

Una publicación compartida de Stefanie Knight (@stefanieknight) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

🥀

Una publicación compartida de Bru (@bruluccas) el

