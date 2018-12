Insólito, Miss Universo elimina a una de sus concursantes antes de la gran final

View this post on Instagram

Hello Miss Universe Sierra Leone fans and supporters , thank you for your support and concern. Miss Universe Sierra Leone is doing just fine, and finally in Thailand NOT AS A CONTESTANT, but as a supporter of the most prestigious pageant in the world. To know more about her journey , to ask questions for press , recorded or online interviews kindly send us a DM and we would respond to you. We are looking forward to supporting all contestants during this journey and may the best queen win the crown. HELLO THAILAND