Brian May, guitarrista de Queen, lanzará disco desde la NASA

Queen’s Brian May is to release his first new entirely solo work in over two decades with the global digital release January 1 of a brand new track, “New Horizons”, written by Brian and Don Black, recorded and completed only this month. The single will have its worldwide premiere from NASA control headquarters Maryland USA on New Year’s Day, Tuesday, January 1. Read the full press release at QueenOnline.com #BrianMay #NewHorizons #UltimaThule