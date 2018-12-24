Bella para Navidad y Año Nuevo: ¡ejercicios para lucir impactante!

Durante las fiestas decembrinas todas quieren lucir sus outfits de forma deslumbrante, para ello es necesario realizar ejercicios que contribuyan a tonificar el cuerpo, reducir medidas y fortalecer algunas áreas críticas.
A continuación te presentamos una rutina de ejercicios que te harán moldear tu figura y permitirán poner a tono zonas tan importantes como piernas, caderas y derriere.
Sencillos pero efectivos. Puedes convertirlos en parte de tu agenda diaria, lo cual te ayudará a mantener a raya esos kilos de más que suelen ser motivo de preocupación.
Working on those lower body gains! – 1⃣ barbell lunges | 3 x 10 per side 2⃣ romanian deadlift | 3 x 12 3⃣ banded hip thrust | 10, 8, 6, 15 (increase weight as reps decrease and vice versa) 4⃣ pause squat | 3 x 10 5⃣ cable hip abduction | 3 x 15 per side🔥 – with the pause squat you want to hold a full stop at the bottom of the movement – I hold it for approx. 3 seconds. This technique increases your time under tension and also helps with training explosive strength!
