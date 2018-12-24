 Bella para Navidad y Año Nuevo: ¡ejercicios para lucir impactante!
Bella para Navidad y Año Nuevo: ¡ejercicios para lucir impactante!

Durante las fiestas decembrinas todas quieren lucir sus outfits de forma deslumbrante, para ello es necesario realizar ejercicios que contribuyan a tonificar el cuerpo, reducir medidas y fortalecer algunas áreas críticas.

A continuación te presentamos una rutina de ejercicios que te harán moldear tu figura y permitirán poner a tono zonas tan importantes como piernas, caderas y derriere.

Sencillos pero efectivos. Puedes convertirlos en parte de tu agenda diaria, lo cual te ayudará a mantener a raya esos kilos de más que suelen ser motivo de preocupación.

 

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Follow @fitt_squad 🍑 for More Fitness Inspiration and Routines💕💕 . Working on those lower body gains! – 1⃣ barbell lunges | 3 x 10 per side 2⃣ romanian deadlift | 3 x 12 3⃣ banded hip thrust | 10, 8, 6, 15 (increase weight as reps decrease and vice versa) 4⃣ pause squat | 3 x 10 5⃣ cable hip abduction | 3 x 15 per side🔥 – with the pause squat you want to hold a full stop at the bottom of the movement – I hold it for approx. 3 seconds. This technique increases your time under tension and also helps with training explosive strength! double tap ❤ & SAVE to try it yourself!👏 – 🎧 stay for now – ray (hallman remix) . . 📹📹@gainsbybrains . . #getfitvideos #gymmotivation #booty #bodybuilding #physique #strongwomen #fitnesstransformation #diet #gym #fit #fitness #fitnessmotivation #aesthetics #bootybuilding #fitspiration #fitfam #fitnessjourney #health #core #legday #liftheavy #fitnessjourney #homeworkout #core #motivation #inspiration #christmas #cardio #sunday

Una publicación compartida de Get Fit Videos (@get_fit_videos) el

 

 

