Una pareja murió tras caer de un acantilado por tomarse una ‘selfie’

Amantes de los viajes, la fotografía y el surrealismo, Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, ambos de origen indio, vivían felizmente casados en Estados Unidos. Ambos murieron al intentar tomarse una selfie.
El hecho ocurrió en Yosemite, uno de los lugares más icónicos de EE.UU, debido a sus inmensos acantilados. La pareja se encontraba en el “Punto Taft”, una de las zonas más famosas del área, conocida por ser el escenario ideal para propuestas de matrimonio.
Jamie Richard, un portavoz de Yasemite, aseguró que los cuerpos fueron hallados en un área rocosa cerca del mirador, que está ubicado a 900 metros de altura. “Todavía no sabemos qué provocó la caída”, explicó. Sin embargo, existen dos hipótesis fundamentales: o una ráfaga de viento, o un resbalón en las rocas.
Si bien es una zona extremadamente rocosa, el “Punto Taft” ha perdido rugosidad debido a la gran afluencia de visitantes, por lo que un resbalón puede ser mortal.
El misterio: ¿sabrían que les ocurriría?
Las autoridades descartan por completo un suicidio, la forma en la que encontraron los cuerpos y los implementos (cámara, trípode, carteras, etc), indican que fue un accidente, pero lo que más sorprendió a sus seguidores, fue que la pareja meses antes había publicado en su Instagram un mensaje recordando que NO es viable tomarse fotos en lugares peligrosos.
“Muchos de nosotros, realmente somos fanáticos de los atrevidos intentos de estar de pie en el borde de los acantilados y rascacielos, pero ¿sabías que las ráfagas de viento pueden ser fatales? ¿Vale nuestra vida solo una foto?”, escribió la pareja en su cuenta de Instagram, meses antes de morir.
View this post on Instagram
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 … Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? … When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y’all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. … Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ … Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 … PS – Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
CZN Mundo