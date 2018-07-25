Jennifer López celebró sus 49 años al natural, en la playa y con un bikinazo

Jennifer López celebró sus 49 años de una manera particular, junto a su familia y seres queridos.
La actriz y cantante público en sus redes sociales una fotografía con un bikini negro con tirantes en la parte superior y amarras de color blanco en la inferior, demostrando que luce mejor que nunca.
Acompañada de sus hijos, familiares y de Alex Rodríguez, Lopez ha pasado una jornada de playa y fiesta en la que se ha mostrado al natural.
Enseñando su espectacular figura en bikini y sin maquillaje, la cantante de “El Anillo” ha celebrado con champagne en la arena la llegada de su último año antes de cumplir medio siglo.
So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends… the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing…:) I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life… thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers… I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever… Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one! 😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🔥🔥
Noticia al Día / Agencias