Netflix anunció tercera temporada de 13 Reasons Why

Netflix renovó el contrato para una tercera temporada de la serie 13 Reasons Why luego de que en mayo se estrenara la segunda temporada.
La decisión fue comunicada por la plataforma a través de un breve video en sus redes sociales. La compañía de streaming informó que la temporada llegará a la plataforma en 2019.
El productor estadounidense Brian Yorkey será el encargado de llevar las riendas de la tercera temporada de la serie.
La producción tendrá un total de 13 episodios en los que no participará Katherine Langford, quien interpretaba a Hanna Baker, según confirmó la actriz en su cuenta de Intagram.
¿Qué pasará ahora? Temporada 3 de #13ReasonsWhy, próximamente.
“Hannah…I love you…and I let you go” Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you…As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2. Thankyou to @netflix @paramountpics @anoncontent , the incredible producers, creatives, cast and crew for making these last 2 years so special. And to all of you here – Thankyou for filling my life with love and light 🙏 This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you 💖 #hannahbaker
