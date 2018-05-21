 Édgar Ramírez también se unió al llamado de abstención en contra del proceso del #20May | noticiaaldia.com
  mayo 21, 2018 - 9:34 am
Farándula

Édgar Ramírez también se unió al llamado de abstención en contra del proceso del #20May

Muchos artistas venezolanos se han unido al llamado de abstención para rechazar el proceso electoral en Venezuela, donde Nicolás Maduro (presidente actual) pretende reelegirse a pesar del desconocimiento internacional.

Égdar Ramírez, reconocido actor venezolano y una de las principales figuras latinas en la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood, se ha pronunciado a través de sus redes sociales en rechazo a las elecciones presidenciales.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ramírez, reposteó un post del investigador, filósofo y profesor venezolano Erik del Búfalo, quien en unas contundentes palabras rechazó el proceso electoral de este 20 de mayo.

 

