Édgar Ramírez también se unió al llamado de abstención en contra del proceso del #20May

Muchos artistas venezolanos se han unido al llamado de abstención para rechazar el proceso electoral en Venezuela, donde Nicolás Maduro (presidente actual) pretende reelegirse a pesar del desconocimiento internacional.
Égdar Ramírez, reconocido actor venezolano y una de las principales figuras latinas en la industria cinematográfica de Hollywood, se ha pronunciado a través de sus redes sociales en rechazo a las elecciones presidenciales.
Erik del Búfalo, investigador, filósofo y profesor venezolano —————————————————— 🇬🇧 “If you do not vote on May 20th you do not abstain, because to abstain from an election first there must be such an election. To repudiate (not to ignore) this assault on popular sovereignty is to recognize first your own dignity. You also tell the free world that we are rowing the boat in the same direction” • Erik del Búfalo, Venezuelan researcher, philosopher and professor
Ramírez, reposteó un post del investigador, filósofo y profesor venezolano Erik del Búfalo, quien en unas contundentes palabras rechazó el proceso electoral de este 20 de mayo.
