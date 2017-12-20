Khloe Kardashian confirma su embarazo con esta foto

Khloe Kardashian a través de Instagram reveló su embarazo con una tierna imagen en la que aparece mostrando su barriga de embarazo en compañía de su pareja Tristan Thompson.
La instantánea va acompañada de un emotivo mensaje donde ha expresado lo agradecida que esta con su pareja, quien la ha acompañado en todo el proceso y asegura que ha sido increíblemente paciente y generoso con ella.
La hermana de Kim también le agradeció a cada una de las personas que la rodean por haber mantenido el secreto en privado y permitirle tanto a ella como a Tristan este momento tan especial de disfrutar a su primer hijo.
Finalmente Khloe Kardashian concluyó que está viviendo un sinfín de emociones: “agradecida, emocionada, nerviosa abrumada y asustada”, pero que sin duda es la mejor combinación de sentimientos que ha experimentado en la vida.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Agencias