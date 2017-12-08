¡Da dolor! Dramática imagen de un oso polar muriendo de hambre en un Ártico sin nieve

La imagen te romperá el corazón: un oso polar hambriento y extremadamente delgado lucha por avanzar en una porción de tierra sin hielo.
“Mi equipo entero de Sea Legacy estaba luchando contra las lágrimas y sus emociones mientras documentábamos a este oso polar muriendo”, escribió en fotógrafo Paul Nicklen, el hombre que tomó la dolorosa foto y video.
La imagen fue destacada por National Geographic y rápidamente se ha vuelto viral.
Hay varias tomas del animal moribundo tomadas tanto por Nicklen y la fotógrafa Cristina Mittier Meier, que hacen parte del equipo de Sea Legacy, una organización dedicada a la conservación de la vida marina.
“Es una escena que te rompe el alma y que todavía me persigue”, añadió Nicklen, cofundador de Sea Legacy, en la publicación en Instagram.
Según Meier, las imágenes fueron captadas hace unos meses pero publicadas este jueves.
“Sé que teneos que compartir lo hermoso y lo que te rompe el corazón si vamos a derrumbar las barreras de la apatía. Así es como se ve el hambre. Los músculos atrofiados. Sin energía. Es una muerte lenta y dolorosa. Cuando los científicos dicen que los osos polares estarán extintos en los próximos 100 años, pienso en que la población de 25.000 osos pueda morir así”, añade.
El fotógrafo explica que no hay soluciones fáciles al problema y dice que no habrían podido hacer nada por el oso.
“La verdad simple es que si la Tierra sigue calentándose, perderemos a los osos y los ecosistemas polares”, afirma.
“Debemos reducir nuestra huella de carbono, comer la comida adecuada, dejar de cortar nuestros bosques y empezar a poner a la Tierra, nuestro hogar, como una prioridad”, dice el fotógrafo y pide ayuda para la organización.
El video publicado el miércoles ya acumula más de un millón de reproducciones y miles de comentarios.
En la cuenta de Sea Legacy es posible apreciar más videos del oso, que Nicklen asegura que no tenía la edad para morir, y que pudo haber fallecido días o incluso horas después del encuentro.
