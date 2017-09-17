septiembre 17, 2017 - 10:00 pm

Este domingo por la noche, con la conducción de Stephen Colbert, se lleva a cabo la 69° entrega de los Emmy 2017, la celebración más importante de la televisión mundial. Como ya es costumbre, el Microsoft Theater recibió a los invitados y nominados.

Durante el opening, Colbert no dudó en hacer sus acostumbradas bromas sobre Donald Trump en el discurso inaugural.

El primer ganador de la noche, fue el actor John Lithgown, quien dijo sentirse inspirado por Winston Churchill, exprimer ministro británico que interpretó en la serie “The Crown”.

Conoce los ganadores:

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática:

John Lithgow (“The Crown”) – Ganador

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica:

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) – Ganadora

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada:

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”) – Ganadora

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Mejor dirección de serie cómica

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) – Ganador

Jamie Babbit (“Silicon Valley”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Morgan Sackett (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Dale Stern (“Veep”)

Mejor serie de sketches

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Ganador

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Mejor guión de serie dramática:

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – Ganadora

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica:

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”) – Ganador

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Mejor dirección de serie limitada:

Jean-Marc Vallee (“Big Little Lies”) – Ganador

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Ron Howard (“Genius”)

James Marsh (“The Night Of”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada:

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”) – Ganador

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – Ganador

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática:

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) – Ganadora

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover (‘Atlanta)- Ganador

Zack Galifianakis (‘Baskets’)

Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’)

Aziz Ansari (‘Master Of None’)

William H. Hacy (‘Shameless’)

Jeffrey Tambor (‘Transparent’)

Mejor reality

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (vh1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)- Ganador

Mejor serie de comedia

‘Atlanta’ (FX Networks)

‘Black-ish’ (ABC)

‘Master Of None’ (Netflix)

‘Modern Family’ (ABC)

‘Silicon Valley’ (HBO)

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ (Netflix)

‘Veep’ (HBO)- Ganador

Mejor actriz de comedia

Pamela Adlon (‘Better Things’)

Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’)

Jane Fonda (‘Grace And Frankie’)

Lily Tomlin (‘Grace And Frankie’)

Allison Janney (‘Mom’)

Ellie Kemper (‘Unbreakable Kimmy’)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (‘Veep’)- Ganadora

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Ewan McGregor (‘Fargo’)

Geoffrey Rush (‘Genious’)

Riz Ahmed (‘The Night Of’)- Ganador

John Turturro (‘The Night Of’)

Benedict Cumberbatch (‘Sherlock: The Lying Detective’)

Robert De Niro (‘The Wizard Of Lies’)

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

Reese Witherspoon (‘Big Little Lies’)

Felicity Huffman (‘American Crime’)

Nicole Kidman (‘Big Little Lies’)- Ganadora

Jessica Lange (‘FEUD: Bette And Joan’)

Carrie Coon (‘Fargo’)

Susan Sarandon (‘FEUD: Bette And Joan’)

Mejor película para televisión

‘Black Mirror: San Junipero’ (Netflix)- Ganadora

‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love’ (NBC)

‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ (HBO) — ‘Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

‘The Wizard Of Lies’ (HBO)

Mejor miniserie

‘Big Little Lies’ (HBO)- Ganadora

‘Fargo’ (FX Networks)

‘FEUD: Bette And Joan’ (FX Networks)

‘Genius’ (National Geographic)

‘The Night Of’ (HBO)

Noticia al Día/ Agencias