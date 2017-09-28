El conmovedor mensaje y video con el que Pamela Anderson le dice adiós a Hugh Hefner

septiembre 28, 2017 - 5:19 pm

Los mensajes tras la muerte del fundador de Playboy Hugh Hefner desbordaron las redes este jueves. Celebridades, actores, personalidades y por supuesto las conejitas de Playboy recordaron sus anécdotas con Hefner y publicaron fotos y palabras recordando el legado del magnate de las revistas.

Pamela Anderson, quien estuvo 15 veces en la portada de Playboy, envió un extenso y conmovedor mensaje a Hefner a través de su cuenta de Instagram.

Anderson agradeció a Hefner por “ensañarme lo más importante sobre la libertad y el respeto. Por fuera de mi familia, eres la persona más importante en mi vida. Me diste vida”. La actriz y modelo reveló además detalles de los últimos días de Hefner.

“Te dolía mucho la espalda. La última vez que te vi estabas usando un caminador. No querías que me diera cuenta. No podías escuchar. Tenías un papel en tu bolsillo y me lo mostraste. Tenía el nombre Pamela con un corazón”.

“Me estoy desmoronando. Llueve ahora en París. Estoy al lado de la ventana”, dice la publicación escrita a manera de versos.

“Todo lo que todos aman e mí fue porque tú me entendiste. Me aceptaste y me apoyaste para ser yo misma. Para amar como nadie. Para vivir sin cuidado, con abandono. Tú dijiste que la revista era sobre una chica como yo. Que yo representaba el espíritu con el que tú fantaseabas. Yo era la elegida. Tú dijiste”.

El mensaje que luego alaba a Hefner por su elegancia, su caballerosidad y más y por estar atento a lo que pasaba con los hijos de Anderson, está acompañado con un video que la muestra visiblemente afectada, vistiendo ropa interior, con el maquillaje corrido y en blanco y negro.

Mientras llora y solloza, la actriz y modelo susurra “adiós, Hef”, y se limpia el maquillaje de los ojos:

Noticia al Día/Agencia