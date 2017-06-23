La llegada de un nuevo ser a la familia es algo hermoso para todos, pero sin duda quien sufre los estragos de cargar nueve meses a una vida es la mamá, se podría decir que la mayor preocupación para una mujer es el cambio que sufre su figura después de dar a luz. Sin embargo, hay alguien que muestra con orgullo y satisfacción el cambio que padeció.
Se trata de la bloggera Ruth Lee, hace pocos días acaba de convertirse en mamá y desde el primer momento no ha dejado de compartir nada con sus casi 40 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Lo que más llamó la atención entre los usuarios fue una imagen donde se puede observar la pancita de Ruth postparto, lo cual generó miles de comentarios positivos por parte de mujeres. La originaria de Utah confesó que nunca se imaginó que su cuerpo cambiara tan drásticamente después de haberse convertido en mamá.
“Seguí a varias modelos embarazadas durante mi embarazo, y cuando se hacían fotos en bikini, apenas cinco minutos después de tener a su bebé, yo pensaba: WOW. Espero que eso también me pase a mí”.
Pero para la guapa mamá la historia fue distinta a las modelos, pues tras someterse a una cesárea, tuvo que tomar reposo y aceptarse tal cual es. “Tomé esta foto unos días después de que mi pequeña bebé naciera. Estaba atravesando una depresión postparto y sí, cuando la tomé estaba horrorizada. No podía creer que fuera yo”.
Por eso Ruth tomó la decisión de compartir una imagen para mostrar lo difícil que es recuperarse después de dar a luz. Además escribió un conmovedor mensaje: “No dejes que las redes sociales te dicten lo que es ser bella. Sé real”.
I’m posting this tonight with tears in my eyes. I can’t help it. The pregnancy and birth of my little girl was the most amazing thing I’ve ever been a part of. Some people don’t want kids, and I respect that. Really, I do. But for me, You see, I always have. When it finally happened though, it was so hard to fully comprehend. Pregnancy and babies, I mean that’s common. It’s everywhere. But when it’s YOUR body and YOUR baby, it’s so different. You literally feel like it’s a miracle. Because, when it happens to you, it is. What brings me to Instagram tonight, is the post-baby. I followed SO many pregnant models during my pregnancy. And when they photographed themselves pool-side 5 minutes postpartum, I thought, “wow! I hope that happens to me!” I was 25 when I gave birth. I was healthy. I was young. I stayed active during my pregnancy. I took the best prenatals, went to the gym, used every kind of stretch mark prevention you could think of. I took hours of birthing classes, read every book under the sun, and studied natural childbirth my whole pregnancy. I STILL ended up with a traumatic labor, cesarean section, scars, stretch marks, and unfortunately the inability to breastfeed long term. I took this picture a few days after I gave birth, when my PPD really first reared its head into my life. I took this and actually was horrified. I couldn’t believe it was me. I’m sharing it because I know in my heart that there are people out there that struggle with inadequacy. That might think they are not beautiful, that they might be ruined, less worthy, or not good enough. Yours might not actually be physical scars, but maybe, a failed relationship, a difficulty in your career, a mental struggle, money issues, or just feeling lost in life. Be kind to yourself. And know that you are not alone. Comparison is the thief of joy. Don’t let social media taint your view of what is beautiful, what is REAL. And above all, know that if you are struggling, I am here. I have an open inbox or (if you actually know me) an open door. #stopcensoringmotherhood #nofilter
A mark for every breath you took, every blink, every sleepy yawn. One for every time you sucked your thumb, waved hello, closed your eyes, and slept in the most perfect darkness. One for every time you had the hiccups. One for every dream you dreamed within me. It isn’t very “pretty” anymore. Some may even think it’s ugly. That’s OK. It was your home. It held you until my arms could, and for that, I will always find something beautiful in it. #breakthestigma #11weekspostpartum #tigerstripes #mombod #stretchies #lightningbolt #proud #momlife #takingbackpostpartum #postpartum #selflovegeneration #uniteinmotherhood
You guys must be thinking I’m crazy to post these, ammmmmiright? Society will look at the first picture (2 days Postpartum) and be offended. Cankles. Messy hair. No make up. A DIAPER, for goodness sake. (We ogle and thrive off of the images of women looking like beautiful unicorn fairy models after birthing humans. whyyyyyy.) Not my usual look. But guess what? I made my husband take that picture because it was REAL. I felt victorious. I was probably in my weakest condition ever ever ever, yet I felt so strong. Society will look at the second picture (8 weeks Postpartum) and be offended. Omg stretch marks are you serious?! How embarrassing. (zoom in, I dare you!) I am so sick of people acting like stretch marks don’t happen. Yes, some of you amazing ladies have been kissed by the angel of luck and managed to birth a watermelon without so much as a whisper of an imperfection, but I am not one of you. And most women aren’t. Yet, it’s so rare to see evidence that stretch marks exist. It’s so rare, in fact, that we are forced to view them as ugly or uncommon. Let’s change that. I find them so bad ass and beautiful. Pregnancy and motherhood are no joke. We earned these. ⚡️ I’m grateful, so so so grateful for this body of mine, saggy skin and stretchmarks included. I can’t wait for Presley to get older and for me to show those stripes off to her. (& tell her that I have them from growing her beautiful little soul inside me.) I LOVE MY MOM BOD! #takingbackpostpartum #8weekspostpartum #fourthtrimester #babymomma #tigerstripes
#takingbackpostpartum Two days PP on the left, One Month PP on the right. YES, I had ALREADY given birth in the picture on the left. My body was still so swollen from the anesthetics and large amounts of IV fluids. I could barely stand up. I was heavily bleeding (Presley wasn’t the only one in diapers!). I had a fresh incision- my insides cut open and my baby ripped away from me… a labor & delivery that my months of reading and research never prepared me for. I was in more physical and mental pain than I had ever been in my life. Yet, I remember taking that picture and thinking, I am a bad ass!!! Really. I was so utterly grateful that Presley ended up being OK. I had my healthy, chunky babe. Truly, that was the only thing that mattered. And in labor, she was my entire focus. I was able to face all the scary parts without fear for myself, and do what had to be done. I didn’t look aesthetically pleasing that day, and I still am no where near “pre-baby” bod. But that’s ok. I have stretch marks that I like more & more each day. As weird as that sounds. To me, they remind me of how strong I really am. As Amy Adams said, “Being pregnant finally helped me understand what my true relationship was with my body – meaning that it wasn’t put on this earth to look good in a swimsuit.” ✌✌️✌️ #fourthtrimester #postpartum #postbaby #momlife #csection #onemonthpostpartum #strongwomen #4thtrimester
