Estos son los nominados a los premios “MTV Movie & TV Awards”

Abril 7, 2017 - 7:00 pm

MTV publicó la lista completa de los nominados a los premios “MTV Movie & TV awards”, el filme de terror “Get Out” lideró con seis candidaturas, mientras que “La Bella y la Bestia” se llevó cuatro nominaciones.

Los premios se celebraran el próximo 7 de mayo en el Shrine Auditoeium de Los Ángeles, California. Este año, por primera vez, los MTV Movie incluirán categorías que reconocen lo mejor de la televisión, por lo que la serie original de Netflix “Stranger Things” está entre las favoritas con 4 nominaciones.

“Logan”, “Moonligth” y “La la land” son las películas que obtuvieron tres nominaciones cada una, alzándose del resto. Las votaciones para escoger a los ganadores podrán realizarla a través de la web oficial de MTV.

PELÍCULA DEL AÑO

“La Bella y la Bestia”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: Una historia de Star Wars”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA PELÍCULA

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Emma Watson, “La Bella y la Bestia”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman, “Logan”

James McAvoy, “Split”

Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

TV SHOW DEL AÑO

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

MEJOR ACTOR EN TV SHOW

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

MEJOR BESO

Ashton Sanders y Jharrel Jerome, “Moonlight”

Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Emma Watson y Dan Stevens, “La Bella y la BEstia”

Taraji P. Henson y Terrence Howard, “Imperio”

Zac Efron y Anna Kendrick, “ Mike y Dave: los buscanovias”

MEJOR VILLANO

Allison Williams, “Get Out”

Demogorgón, “Extraño las cosas”

Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead”

Wes Bentley, “American Horror Story”

MEJOR ANFITRIÓN

Ellen DeGeneres, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver, “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

“13TH”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

MEJOR COMPETICIÓN DE REALIDAD

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Adam Devine, “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen, “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett, “The LEGO Batman Movie”

MEJOR HÉROE

Felicity Jones, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin, “The Flash”

Mike Colter, “Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell, “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

MEJOR ESCENA DRAMÁTICA

“Game of Thrones”, Muerte de Hodor (Kristian Nairn)

“Grey’s Anatomy”, Meredith le dice a sus hijos la muerte de Dereck (Ellen Pompeo)

“Me Before You”, Will (Sam Claflin) le dice a Louisa (Emilia Clarke) que no puede quedarse con ella

“Moonlight”, Paula (Naomie Harris) cuenta a Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) que lo ama

“This Is Us”, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) y Randall (Lonnie Chavis) en el karate

PRÓXIMA GENERACIÓN

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

MEJOR DUO

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Josh Gad and Luke Evans, “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

MEJOR HISTORIA AMERICANA

“Black-ish”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

MEJOR LUCA CONTRA EL SISTEMA

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”