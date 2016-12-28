Ibrahimovic se acerca a una diana a Diego Costa en tabla de goleadores de la Premier League

El hispano brasileño Diego Costa del Chelsea se mantiene al frente de la tabla de máximos goleadores de la Premier League con 13 dianas, pero se le acercó a un tanto el sueco Zlatan Ibrahimovic, autor de un gol en el triunfo del Manchester United frente al Sunderland (3-1).
También con 12 le sigue el chileno Alexis Sánchez del Arsenal, que lleva dos jornadas sin marcar.
Con 10 dianas se hallan el argentino Kun Agüero del Manchester City y el belga Romelu Lukaku, quien anotó un tanto en la victoria del Everton frente al Leicester (2-0).
Por su parte, el delantero español Pedro del Chelsea sumó cinco goles tras hacer un doblete el pasado lunes.
– Tabla de goleadores de los partidos de la 18ª jornada de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
13 goles: Costa (Chelsea)
12 goles: Ibrahimovic (Mánchester United), Sánchez (Arsenal)
10 goles: Agüero (Mánchester City), Lukaku (Everton)
9 goles: E. Hazard (Chelsea)
8 goles: Antonio (West Ham), Benteke (Crystal Palace), Defoe (Sunderland), Kane (Tottenham), Mané (Liverpool), Walcott (Arsenal)
7 goles: Lallana (Liverpool), Rondon (West Bromwich)
6 goles: Alli (Tottenham), Austin (Southampton), Fer (Swansea City), Llorente (Swansea City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
5 goles: Allen (Stoke City), E. Capoue (Watford), Coutinho (Liverpool), Eriksen (Tottenham), J. McArthur (Crystal Palace), Milner (Liverpool), Negredo (Middlesbrough), Özil (Arsenal), Pedro (Chelsea), Sigurdsson (Swansea City), Snodgrass (Hull City), Sterling (Mánchester City), Vardy (Leicester), Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
4 goles: Chadli (West Bromwich), Deeney (Watford), Giroud (Arsenal), Iheanacho (Mánchester City), Nolito (Mánchester City), Origi (Liverpool), Slimani (Leicester), Vokes (Burnley).
