Dwayne Johnson comparte una terrible historia sobre su padre

Teniendo un padre así, cómo no va a salir un como The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson es una de esas celebridades a las que hay que seguir en redes sociales. No por ser graciosas, o porque comenten todo lo nuevo sobre sus películas, sino porque tiene una forma de comunicar única. A través de historias de su propia vida o de sus más cercanos, te deja un mensaje buena onda o importante. En este caso, el protagonista es el padre del actor, Rocky Johnson.

En un saludo por navidad, The Rock decidió develar una parte bastante íntima de la vida de su padre, que según él, siempre lo inspira en tiempos navideños.

“Les cuento una historia increíble. Mi abuelo murió cuando mi papá tenía 13 años. Esa misma Navidad, mi abuela llevó a casa a su nuevo novio. Mi padre vio como ese tipo se emborrachaba, y orinó encima del pavo. Mi papá salió, agarró un palo, y dibujó una línea en la nieve. Le advirtió al tipo que si cruzaba la línea, lo mataría. El borracho cruzó la línea, y mi papá lo destrozó en el piso. Llamaron a la policía, y le dijeron a mi abuela que cuando el tipo despertara, querría matar a mi papá. Uno de los dos debería irse. Frente a toda la familia, mi abuela le dijo a papá que debía irse. Tenía 13 años, y sin hogar. Esa historia de mierda sucedió en Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, en 1954. Él necesitaba lo mínimo para vivir en ese entonces, y sigue siendo así. A través de los años, lo mudé a una casa grande, le traigo camionetas enormes para que maneje. Carajos, todo lo que él quiera. Pero el hijo de puta no pregunta ni pide. Cada Navidad pienso en esa historia y en todo lo que pasó mi papá cuando tenía trece, y cómo consiguió convertirse en alguien.me hace apreciar toda esa lucha, también los grandes momentos que pasé con él, y en las peleas que teníamos cuando yo tenía 13 años. Me mataba a golpes y me decía “Si vas a vomitar, andá afuera. Si vas a llorar, a casa con mamá”. Lo odiaba, pero ahora lo entiendo, porque me convirtieron en el hombre que soy. Sin necesidad de orinar el pavo”.

Ese fue el saludo de Dwayne a su padre, mientras le regaló una nueva camioneta. Después preguntan por qué a alguien le podría caer bien The Rock.

